“Dear Europe” the Future is Written by Those who Vote
Brooklyn director/designer/illustrator Erica Gorochow gathered a super crew of 23 US and UK artists to deliver a message to European voters ahead of the upcoming elections on “how lessons gleaned from Brexit and Trump, might relate.”
Erica Gorochow, on the creation of “Dear Europe”: “One challenge was finding the right tone to the script. To be both diplomatic but really honest, and sharp when necessary. I really didn’t want to come off as pedantic. That balance took a few drafts to get right.
“The other challenge was that the artists were spread across eight time zones from the UK to LA. So I was fielding emails at all hours. I’d say the wrangling was tough, but honestly, people took this project quite seriously. Everyone really stepped up and delivered incredible work.
“Our hope was to impress upon our friends in Europe that the future is written by those who vote.”
Writer/director:
Erica Gorochow
Artists (in order of appearance):
Alexandra Lund
Allen Laseter
Marie-Margaux Tsakiri-Scanatovits
Pablo Lozano
Johnny Kelly (Design)
Terra Henderson
Kyle Strope
Ege Soyuer (Design)
Nick Petley (Animation)
Joe Donaldson
Jay Quercia
Brian Gossett (Design)
Louis Wesolowsky (Animation)
Freddy Arenas
Thea Glad
Lana Simanenkova
Yukai Du
Miguel Jiron
Bee Grandinetti
Damien Correll (Design)
Adam Grabowski (Animation)
Robin Davey