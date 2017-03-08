“Dear Europe” the Future is Written by Those who Vote Posted on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Brooklyn director/designer/illustrator Erica Gorochow gathered a super crew of 23 US and UK artists to deliver a message to European voters ahead of the upcoming elections on “how lessons gleaned from Brexit and Trump, might relate.”

Erica Gorochow, on the creation of “Dear Europe”: “One challenge was finding the right tone to the script. To be both diplomatic but really honest, and sharp when necessary. I really didn’t want to come off as pedantic. That balance took a few drafts to get right.

“The other challenge was that the artists were spread across eight time zones from the UK to LA. So I was fielding emails at all hours. I’d say the wrangling was tough, but honestly, people took this project quite seriously. Everyone really stepped up and delivered incredible work.

“Our hope was to impress upon our friends in Europe that the future is written by those who vote.”

Writer/director:

Erica Gorochow

Artists (in order of appearance):

Alexandra Lund

Allen Laseter

Marie-Margaux Tsakiri-Scanatovits

Pablo Lozano

Johnny Kelly (Design)

Terra Henderson

Kyle Strope

Ege Soyuer (Design)

Nick Petley (Animation)

Joe Donaldson

Jay Quercia

Brian Gossett (Design)

Louis Wesolowsky (Animation)

Freddy Arenas

Thea Glad

Lana Simanenkova

Yukai Du

Miguel Jiron

Bee Grandinetti

Damien Correll (Design)

Adam Grabowski (Animation)

Robin Davey