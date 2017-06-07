Elastic Welcomes Luke Colson in the Role of Executive Producer Posted on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

Luke Colson joins Elastic with a wealth of industry experience, having worked both in London and the US.

After graduating with a Bachelors degree in Graphic Design, Luke decided to go down the production route, working at Soho Images and Soho 601 in his early career. After five years at Wild Tracks Studios in London, Luke joined start-up company, UNIT, as Studio Director and helped grow the company from three employees to a fully operational, award winning VFX and Design Studio.

In 2009 he joined The Mill as Head of Design and Executive Producer. He was responsible for starting the first Design Studio within The Mill London, and went on to help implement similar Design departments throughout The Mill Studios in the U.S.

In 2014, Luke co-founded Mill+, The Mill’s Creative Content offering. He has a host of awards to his name for VFX, Design and Animation work, including Clio, D&AD, British Arrows, LIA, Webby, VES and most recently, an Emmy award nomination for his work as Executive Producer on the main titles for the Netflix show Fearless. Luke joins Elastic’s management team as Executive Producer, alongside Managing Director Jennifer Sofio Hall and Head of Production Kate Berry.

