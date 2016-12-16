Moth for CNN: “Blue is the world’s favorite color” Posted by Stephen Price on Friday, December 16, 2016 · Leave a Comment

London motion masters Moth team with British art historian/broadcaster Dr. James Fox for the first in a series of monthly films for CNN called Color Scope “that explores our perception of color, it’s use across cultures, and other curiosities.”

Five cool facts about blue explained in this film:

1. Blue eyes are in fact pale brown

2. Of 64,000 known vertebrates, only two have blue pigment

3. Some Ancient languages didn’t have a word for blue

4. We can see blue better than any other color in the dark

5. Landscapes appear bluer in the distance

Client: CNN

Produced by Sarah-Grace Mankarious & Moth

Direction & Design by Moth

Animation by Moth, Joe Bichard, Jennifer Zheng, Aaron Lampert, Carlos De Faria, Stephen McNally, Ester Rossi

Sounds Design by David Kamp

Music by Giacomo Smith