TENDRIL WELCOMES ROBERT MOGGACH AS DIRECTOR / CREATIVE TECHNOLOGIST Posted on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

Tendril, the international design-driven production studio based in Toronto and São Paulo, is pleased to welcome Director and Creative Technologist Robert Moggach to their growing team.

Originally trained as a filmmaker, photographer, designer and subsequently animator, Moggach’s diverse creative talents have pushed the boundaries of visual effects from his perspective as artist and director.

As a VFX Supervisor and Flame Artist, Moggach has worked in collaboration with a host of world class directors that include Tony Scott, Rupert Sanders, Adam Berg, Tarsem, and Gerard De Thame for high profile clients such as Playstation, Coke, Nike, Xbox, Gatorade, and Adidas. After working at award-winning studios that include Asylum, Method, and Digital Domain, Moggach led his own esteemed creative studio, Dashing Collective.

Moggach’s role at Tendril will combine his love for design-driven VFX and highly visual storytelling with his recent foray into virtual and mixed reality.

http://www.tendril.ca/