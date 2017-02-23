The Uprising Creative Signs Director Robert Schober Posted on Thursday, February 23, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Award-winning integrated content and production company The Uprising Creative has added Robert Schober (Roboshobo) to its creative team, proving that the Los Angeles and Chicago-based studio is committed to securing some of the industry’s most game-changing thinkers to their directorial roster.

Those who have had the pleasure of watching any of Schober’s work have bore witness to the well-honed magnification of his subjects. The catalogue of artists he’s directed reads like a fantasy Grammy set-list (Metallica, Green Day, The Killers, Jennifer Hudson, Devo, and many more) while the list of personalities he’s shot varies from some of the most in-demand names (Evan Rachel Wood) to the iconic (RuPaul). In the advertising realm, Schober has helmed campaigns for major brands like Google, Microsoft, Dell, Asus, Nest, and many more.

Schober’s versatility is evident in his music video repertoire alone. His clip for Mastadon’s “Curl of The Burl” is a Breaking Bad meets Alice In Wonderland stoner-style romp which was ranked #4 on Paste Magazine’s “Top 50 Videos of the Decade” list, while the hyper-stylized nostalgia-fest he created for My Chemical Romance’s “Na Na Na” earned Schober the NME Video of the Year Award.

Every project Schober is a part of proves he is constantly evolving and chock full of surprises. This noteworthy style is clearly a perfect fit for The Uprising Creative, a hybrid studio providing full-scale creative, experiential and video production services to the entertainment, brand and lifestyle markets.

Director/Executive Creative Director Darren Craig says: “We have been fans of Robo’s work for a long time. He is never interested in making anything that is standard or expected, which makes him a perfect addition to this gang.”

