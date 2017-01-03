Andrei Staruiala “Scottish Sayings” Posted on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Having lived in Edinburgh for six years, Romanian-born director/designer Andrei Staruiala set out to capture the wit and peculiar charm of Scottish sayings in a series of 31 animations released as an animated advent calendar during December 2016.

Andrei Staruiala: “Scottish Sayings is a personal side project, my way of absorbing a small part of the culture and a method of self-learning character animation.”

Director/animator: Andrei Staruiala

Sound design: Matt Campbell

Voice over: Margaret Heeps

Voice over recording: Canongate Studios