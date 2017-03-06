Los York Signs Director/Creative Director JP Frenay Posted on Monday, March 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

Content pioneers Los York today announced the latest addition to its world-class directorial roster with the signing of Jean-Paul (JP) Frenay, Belgian film director, creative director, and multidisciplinary visual artist. Known best from his short film “Artificial Paradise, Inc.,” the collaborative project “Resonance,” his “VW Bluemotion” and multiple “Nike” commercials, Frenay’s creative philosophy and storytelling acumen harmonize with Los York’s signature dynamic and ambitious standards for creative excellence.

From a directorial background at WABI Productions, HunkyDory Films, Sehsucht, and Bang Bang Club, Frenay has mastered the rules of classic big advertising and filmmaking while also developing the kind of “swiss army knife” skillset that defines Los York.

In particular, he mixes live action, stop motion animation, CGI, miniatures, motion design, video mapping and photographic artworks — most often resulting in beautifully-shot live action layered with the careful fine-tuning of post effects, design, and CG.

“JP perfectly connects with and builds upon the voice of Los York, both through his way of being and his way of creatively collaborating clients,” comments Los York co-Founder Dexton Deboree. “He embodies our mindset of being a highly creative thinker and doer and stays committed to the mission of working with the best brands, the best partners on the best opportunities for extraordinary creative.”

losyork.tv