Making of Mercedes Benz X Class "First Of A New Kind"

The Mercedes-Benz X-Class (aka the world’s first luxury pick-up truck) makes a sneak appearance ahead of it’s official launch on July 18 in this all-CG teaser from Sehsucht and Important Looking Pirates.

Sehsucht: “Just like the X, our film defies all classic rules of car commercials. Artful image compositions and a captivating montage, entirely created in CG, mystify the design and performance of the vehicle.

“Director Ole Peters wields these tools to paint a picture of highly advanced technology and epic cinematography, teasing the audience, showing enough, while not revealing too much.”

Watch the final 60″ spot:





Client: Mercedes-Benz Vans

Agency: Lukas Lindemann Rosinski

Production & Post-Production Studio: Sehsucht

Additional VFX: Important Looking Pirates

Music & Sound Design: 2WEI Music

