Psyop Crafts Light and Shadow into Citigold: “Adele”
Director Joe Ball and the Psyop LA crew combine streamlined design, an upscale palette, and clever light-driven transitions to put a human face on the wealth management services available thru Citibank’s Citigold product.
Client: Citibank
For Psyop
Director: Joe Ball
Executive Producer: Amanda Miller
Producer: Amy Martz
Designers: Claire Kang, Eunice Kim, Morgan Schweitzer, Angie Son, Yuki Yamada.
2D Animators: Chris Anderson, Matthew Everton