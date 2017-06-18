Behind the scenes on “The Internet of Sh*t” Posted on Sunday, June 18, 2017 · Leave a Comment

If, like me, you feel a deep skepticism and/or distrust about the internet of things, this new spot by Stockholm agency Forsman & Bodenfors for Swedish tech giant Semcon should make you smile.

The film, which reminds us “Just because it’s connected doesn’t mean it’s smart,” was shot in South Africa by Stockholm prodco Camp David Film and director Daniel Warwick, with veteran South African puppeteer Hansie Visagie overseeing the 3D-printed marionette work.





Production: Camp David

Director: Daniel Warwick

Puppeteer: Hansie Visagie.

