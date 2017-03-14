Senior VFX Artist/Designer Scott Stephens Joins Flavor Detroit Posted on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

The leaders from creative production studio Flavor are very proud to announce the addition of Scott Stephens to their Detroit staff in the position of senior VFX artist/designer. The announcement was made by Flavor’s executive creative director Lori Woods.

Stephens has established himself as a top VFX artist and designer over the past 20 years. Previously the lead designer at Postique, Stephens has been a key part of the highly successful post-production boutique Section 8 as co-founder and lead designer since its launch in 2001.

“We at Flavor Detroit are very fortunate to have Scott join us,” Woods began. “His passion, experience and wealth of knowledge will make him an invaluable asset with our already strong, multi-talented team. Also, his creative vision and his stellar client relationships will immediately impact the quality our creative offerings, while introducing some exciting new opportunities.”

Well known for his work with top brands and directors on major commercial campaigns for Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS), Chrysler, Expedia, Food Network, Mazda and Six Flags, to name but a few, Stephens also brings vast experience creating content that maximizes unique environments and screens of all sizes. Recent innovative projects include the Amazon Kindle release in Times Square, the Ford Focus theatrical release for the Electric Music Festival, BCBS media for the Pandora app, Buick’s multi-screen auto show installations and the Mount St. Helens installation for the National Park Service.

“Flavor is a cutting edge creative force with an international reputation for excellence, and I am incredibly honored to be a part of their team,” Stephens said. “The talent of their artists and the caliber of their work speak for themselves. Lori has been my competition in this market for many years, so it will be fun to work together for a change.”

flavor.tv