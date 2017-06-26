TEDx Sydney: “Unconventional” Opening Titles
Australian director Scott Geersen and his 3D studio Substance nudge the bar to a welcome new level for realistically flawed CG surfaces in this striking open for TEDx Sydney.
As well as the opening titles, Substance also delivered session IDs, online stings, speaker announcements, and digital signage, across formats from 2k-6k.
Client: TEDx Sydney
TEDx Sydney CD: Mark Stott
Director: Scott Geersen
Design/3D: Substance
Editor: Joseph Morris
Sound and Music: Rumble Studios
Special thanks to Remo Giuffré, Stu Buchanon, Michael Gie and Johnny Green