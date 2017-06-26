TEDx Sydney: “Unconventional” Opening Titles Posted on Monday, June 26, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Australian director Scott Geersen and his 3D studio Substance nudge the bar to a welcome new level for realistically flawed CG surfaces in this striking open for TEDx Sydney.

As well as the opening titles, Substance also delivered session IDs, online stings, speaker announcements, and digital signage, across formats from 2k-6k.





Client: TEDx Sydney

TEDx Sydney CD: Mark Stott

Director: Scott Geersen

Design/3D: Substance

Editor: Joseph Morris

Sound and Music: Rumble Studios

Special thanks to Remo Giuffré, Stu Buchanon, Michael Gie and Johnny Green

