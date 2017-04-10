Vallée Duhamel Open OFFF Barcelona Posted on Monday, April 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The 17th edition of OFFF Barcelona launched with this playful sequence – a confection-colored riff on Zbigniew Rybszynski’s Oscar-winning 1981 experimental short “Tango.”

The film was directed by Montreal creative duo Julien Vallée and Eve Duhamel (whose presentation at the conference included the audience throwing 2,000 paper planes), with post handled by MELS in Montreal.

Directed by : Julien Vallée & Eve Duhamel

Produced by : Sailor Productions

Cinematographer : John Londono

Choreographer : Isabelle Boulanger

Music by : Milk & Bones – Pressure

Post-Production : MELS

