Vallée Duhamel Open OFFF Barcelona
The 17th edition of OFFF Barcelona launched with this playful sequence – a confection-colored riff on Zbigniew Rybszynski’s Oscar-winning 1981 experimental short “Tango.”
The film was directed by Montreal creative duo Julien Vallée and Eve Duhamel (whose presentation at the conference included the audience throwing 2,000 paper planes), with post handled by MELS in Montreal.
