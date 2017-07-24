Tribute to “The Joy of Norman McLaren”

Posted on Monday, July 24, 2017 

“An animation pioneer who continues to inspire.”

Video by Catherine Stratton, strattonfilms.com.
More at fandor.com

  1. Catherine Stratton says:
    July 24, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Thank you for sharing the video I made about the amazing Norman McLaren. I’m a big animation fan and I wanted to also alert you about a video I made about Lotte Reiniger. Thought you might want to share that with your community too. https://vimeo.com/208536139

    Thanks