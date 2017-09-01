Maxim Zhestkov “Elements” Posted on Friday, September 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Russian visual artist and motion designer Maxim Zhestkov employs dynamics, tension, and various forces of nature to wrangle two billion elements into a pristine 3D gallery of kinetic art installations.

Maxim Zhestkov: “The film is a trial to explore the idea that everything around us and inside us is made from simple elements / blocks which can be arranged in complex relationships and become compound structures.

“We could project this idea into emotions, behaviors, thought processes, relationships, life, planets and the universe.





“It’s been a long journey, I spent about three months working with dynamics, gravity and other forces to explain some of my ideas and incorporate them into this art film.

“It was the first project which I made in Houdini and also the first I rendered with a GPU (using RedShift) – it’s a truly game-changing thing.”

Design / Animation / Sound by Maxim Zhestkov

