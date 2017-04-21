Art&Graft “Lost Hope” Posted on Friday, April 21, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Exactly two years ago London design and animation studio Art&Graft released their wonderful in-house project “The Walk”, a calm, almost ambient ode to light and perambulation.

Their newest short, inspired by the films of John Carpenter, is the fourth in their animated Studio Film® series. “Lost Hope” retains the languid pacing of “The Walk” but trades sunlight for raven darkness, and discovery for night-shrouded mystery.

Art&Graft: “Lost Hope is a film about the dark places we travel to when feeling lost and alone.

“Distilling photographic techniques into an illustrative style, the film charts a cyclical journey of escaping the city and venturing into the wilderness. Plug in your headphones and head for the light.”

Created & Produced — Art&Graft

Music and Sound Design — Echoic