Axel Digoix: Tinariwen “Tenere Taqqal”
Paris VFX/animation and sound design studio Pilule & Pigeon teams with French animator/director Axel Digoix (“Despicable Me 2”, “The Little Prince”) for a melancholy but beautifully drafted music video called “Tenere Taqqal” by Grammy-winning Saharan band Tinariwen.
Director: Axel Digoix
Production: Pilule et Pigeon
Lyrics:
What has become of the Ténéré*
The Ténéré has become an upland of thorns
Where elephants fight each other
Crushing tender grass under foot.
The gazelles have found refuge high in the mountains
The birds no longer return to their nests at night
The camps have all fled.
You can read the bitterness on the faces of the innocents
During this difficult and bruising time
In which all solidarity has gone.
The strongest impose their will
And leave the weakest behind
Many have died battling for twisted ends.
And joy has abandoned us
Exhausted by all this duplicity.
* Ténéré is a Tamashek word meaning empty land or desert. The plural of the word is tinariwen.