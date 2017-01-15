Axel Digoix: Tinariwen “Tenere Taqqal” Posted on Sunday, January 15, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Paris VFX/animation and sound design studio Pilule & Pigeon teams with French animator/director Axel Digoix (“Despicable Me 2”, “The Little Prince”) for a melancholy but beautifully drafted music video called “Tenere Taqqal” by Grammy-winning Saharan band Tinariwen.

Director: Axel Digoix

Production: Pilule et Pigeon

Lyrics:

What has become of the Ténéré*

The Ténéré has become an upland of thorns

Where elephants fight each other

Crushing tender grass under foot.

The gazelles have found refuge high in the mountains

The birds no longer return to their nests at night

The camps have all fled.

You can read the bitterness on the faces of the innocents

During this difficult and bruising time

In which all solidarity has gone.

The strongest impose their will

And leave the weakest behind

Many have died battling for twisted ends.

And joy has abandoned us

Exhausted by all this duplicity.

* Ténéré is a Tamashek word meaning empty land or desert. The plural of the word is tinariwen.