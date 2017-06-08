Björk “Notget” VFX Breakdown Posted on Thursday, June 8, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Have a look at the intricate and seamlessly integrated CG created by South Africa’s Wicked Pixels for the official music video for Björk’s “Notget” track which follows the VR video released earlier this year.

Creative director and CGI artist Gavin Coetzee: “I worked closely with Warren and Nick from W&N studio to bring this piece to life over the last few months. We started with a lot of experimenting in 3D, exploring the themes of death and decay, transformation and rebirth.

“Bjork fell in love with the organic/biological tests we had done early on and we set out to build on this theme.

“We used Maya and V-ray as our rendering platform and Houdini to generate the detailed growth systems. Many thanks to W&N and Bjork for the opportunity to run wild and create something rad.”

Watch the finished “Notget” video:

directed – by warren du preez & nick thornton jones

creative direction & masks – by björk & james merry

cgi & vfx creative – wicked pixels

cgi & vfx creative director and cgi artist – gavin coetzee

produced – by campbell beaton

2d flame – framestore london

d.o.p. – john mathieson

editor – owen oppenheimer @ the quarry

colourist – simona cristea @ rushes

production design – josephe bennett

make up – andrew gallimore @ clm

hair – martin cullen @ streeters

Music in VFX breakdown: Rival Consoles – 3 Chords