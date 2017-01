Joseph Blanc: Dead Seem Old “This Mess Won’t Make Itself” Posted on Thursday, January 26, 2017 · Leave a Comment

A superbly crafted dark and dreamlike music video blurring the boundary between 2D and 3D by Joseph Blanc – a freelance motion designer based in Marseille, France – for “This Mess Won’t Make Itself” by London indie pop group Dead Seem Old.

Joseph Blanc on his animation technique: “It’s quite simple: everything is created in 3D, but each element is exported separately. Then I composite in After Effects.”

Music: Dead Seem Old

Director/animator: Joseph Blanc