Jr.canest Urges You to "Keep Looking" Posted on Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Vancouver-based animator and creative director Jorge Rolando Canedo Estrada (aka Jr.canest) applies his signature brand of detailed-oriented key framing to a story about a fish, a professor, and the bible.

“A biologist once told a story about his Harvard professor named Louis Agassiz, who taught him a simple habit to help him see more than he ever dreamed. The lesson he learned is also the secret to lifelong and life-changing Bible reading: keep looking.”

Script: David Mathis, Marshall Segal (Adapted from an excerpt from “Reading the Bible Supernaturally”)

Production: Stefan Green

Voice Over: John Piper

Creative Direction & Animation: Jorge R Canedo Estrada

Design: Chris Anderson

Additional Animation: Victor Claudio Silva, Phil Borst

Music & SFX: John Poon