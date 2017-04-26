Jr.canest Urges You to “Keep Looking”
Vancouver-based animator and creative director Jorge Rolando Canedo Estrada (aka Jr.canest) applies his signature brand of detailed-oriented key framing to a story about a fish, a professor, and the bible.
“A biologist once told a story about his Harvard professor named Louis Agassiz, who taught him a simple habit to help him see more than he ever dreamed. The lesson he learned is also the secret to lifelong and life-changing Bible reading: keep looking.”
Script: David Mathis, Marshall Segal (Adapted from an excerpt from “Reading the Bible Supernaturally”)
Production: Stefan Green
Voice Over: John Piper
Creative Direction & Animation: Jorge R Canedo Estrada
Design: Chris Anderson
Additional Animation: Victor Claudio Silva, Phil Borst
Music & SFX: John Poon