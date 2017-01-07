Kaiserlicht Opens “The Ivory Game” Posted on Saturday, January 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Produced by Leonardo di Caprio, “The Ivory Game” released worldwide on Netflix in late 2016 exposing the brutal world of underground ivory trafficking. This opening sequence, which embeds salient facts into meticulously rendered 3D, was created by Vienna VFX and motion design studio Kaiserlicht.

From Kaiserlicht: “We are very proud to have been involved in The Ivory Game created by award-winning director Richard Ladkani and Academy Award®-nominated director Kief Davidson. Filming for 16 months, the two were able to reveal the terrible truth behind the increasing numbers of African elephants being poached for their ‘white gold’.

“Kaiserlicht delivered the entire graphics package for the movie, including the opening title sequence and all the graphic inserts.”

CLIENT: Netflix

PRODUCTION: Terra Mater Factual Studios

DIRECTORS: Richard Ladkani, Kief Davidson

DESIGN/ANIMATION: Kaiserlicht

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Felix Geremus

3D ARTISTS: Alexander Siquans, Felix Geremus, Niclas Schlapmann. Dirk Mauche

COMPOSITING ARTISTS: Lasse Clausen, Martin Hess

GRAPHICS DESIGNERS: Martin Hess, Alexander Saum, Christian Heyde, Anja von Harsdorf

ORIGINAL SCORE: H. Scott Salinas