Make Porn, Save Pandas
In their ongoing attempt to convince the world they’re just good corporate citizens, randy entertainment colossus Pornhub just released this film explaining how you can help save giant pandas by getting them in the mood for love.
Visuals created by the all-Russian team of illustrator Alexey Kuvaldin and art director/animator Vladimir Marchukov.
Art Direction and Animation: Vladimir Marchukov
Illustration: Alexey Kuvaldin
Extra Animation: Yaroslav Kuryanovich
Sound Design: Daruma Audio