Make Porn, Save Pandas Posted on Thursday, March 16, 2017

In their ongoing attempt to convince the world they’re just good corporate citizens, randy entertainment colossus Pornhub just released this film explaining how you can help save giant pandas by getting them in the mood for love.

Visuals created by the all-Russian team of illustrator Alexey Kuvaldin and art director/animator Vladimir Marchukov.

Art Direction and Animation: Vladimir Marchukov

Illustration: Alexey Kuvaldin

Extra Animation: Yaroslav Kuryanovich

Sound Design: Daruma Audio