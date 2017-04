Yukai Du: Carry Illinois “Electric Charm” Posted on Monday, April 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Interesting and unexpected pairing of exuberant palette and texture choices by UK illustrator/animator Yukai Du with the lo-fi indie-pop of “Electric Charm” by Austin quintet Carry Illinois.

Designer and Animator: Yukai Du

Producer: Bliink

Music/Lyrics © Lizzy Lehman Music (SESAC)