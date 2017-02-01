Art&Graft’s Irrepressible Rebrand for Pogo
London design and animation studio Art&Graft infuse Indian children’s TV channel Pogo with primary colors and an irrepressible energy in their quest to establish “the ultimate Indian kids entertainment destination.”
Art&Graft: “With branding dating back 12 years, the channel had underlying design principles but needed a cleaner, more contemporary update.
“We built on the existing core elements of the logo and color palette and then developed an elegant, grid-like structure that could house characters and type in a sophisticated yet playful environment.”
Client: Turner Broadcasting
Designed, Directed & Produced: Art&Graft
Creative Director: Mike Moloney
Head of Design: Will Mercer
Creatives: Jim Wheeler, Mikey Dowdle, Sam Bevington
Producer: Helen Randall
Music and Sound Design — Dave Meckin