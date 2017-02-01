Art&Graft’s Irrepressible Rebrand for Pogo Posted on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment

London design and animation studio Art&Graft infuse Indian children’s TV channel Pogo with primary colors and an irrepressible energy in their quest to establish “the ultimate Indian kids entertainment destination.”

Art&Graft: “With branding dating back 12 years, the channel had underlying design principles but needed a cleaner, more contemporary update.

“We built on the existing core elements of the logo and color palette and then developed an elegant, grid-like structure that could house characters and type in a sophisticated yet playful environment.”

Client: Turner Broadcasting

Designed, Directed & Produced: Art&Graft

Creative Director: Mike Moloney

Head of Design: Will Mercer

Creatives: Jim Wheeler, Mikey Dowdle, Sam Bevington

Producer: Helen Randall

Music and Sound Design — Dave Meckin