Getting "Fired Up" and Saying Goodbye Posted on Thursday, January 19, 2017

With President Obama leaving office this week, we wanted to publish a piece that captured some of the eloquence, charm, and narrative ability he brought to the hardest job in the world. We found it in this rousing film combining animation by 12 artists from all over the planet.

Directors/producers Dan Fipphen, Elyse Kelly in Washington DC: “On a rainy day in June of 2007, President Obama found himself speaking to a subdued crowd in the tiny town of Greenwood, SC.

“He was exhausted, soaking wet, and beginning to doubt the whole campaign when a voice called out from the back, ‘Fired up, ready to go!’.

“The chant, started by one unassuming woman in a church hat, transformed the audience and went on to become a rallying cry in every corner of America.”

Directors / producers: Dan Fipphen, Elyse Kelly

Animation directors (in order of appearance): Emily Eckstein & Ege Alper, Alex Silver, Lynn Tomlinson, Jovanna Tosello, The Duke & The Duck, Amy Lee Ketchum, Juan Camilo Gonzalez, Musa Brooker, Miguel Jiron, Sara Spink, Lou Morton, and Daniela Sherer.