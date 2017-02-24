Hanne Berkaak: “The Boy Who Fell…”
The all-Scandinavian team of director/illustrator Hanne berkaak, animator My Eklund, and animation studio Mikrofilm unite to create a solemn but hopeful PSA for RVTS South, the Norwegian human resource development center for psychological trauma.
Client: RVTS Sør
Production company: Mikrofilm AS
Director, illustrator: Hanne Berkaak
Produced by Lise Fearnley and Tonje Skar Reiersen
Copy Writer: Anders Molstad
Animation: My Eklund
Additional animation: Hanne Berkaak, Morten Pedersen, Anna Syvertsson
Sound design: Jo Schumann
Music: The White Birch ‘Lantern’
http://www.byhands.no/illustrators/hanne-berkaak/