Luiz Stockler Introduces “John the Hairy Frog”

Posted on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 

Beakus director/animator Luiz Stockler’s latest personal project features the humble and hand-drawn adventures of John, an auto-tuned hairy frog (aka Trichobatrachus robustus) an amphibian from Central Africa who sleeps with his socks on.

Luiz Stockler: “He was born in Cameroon but moved to Hull, UK as a child with his mother who got a job working as a Car Designer. He now goes on adventures around the Yorkshire area with his friends, making music along the way.”

Animation, Design, Music: Luiz Stockler

