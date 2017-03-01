Luiz Stockler Introduces “John the Hairy Frog” Posted on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Beakus director/animator Luiz Stockler’s latest personal project features the humble and hand-drawn adventures of John, an auto-tuned hairy frog (aka Trichobatrachus robustus) an amphibian from Central Africa who sleeps with his socks on.

Luiz Stockler: “He was born in Cameroon but moved to Hull, UK as a child with his mother who got a job working as a Car Designer. He now goes on adventures around the Yorkshire area with his friends, making music along the way.”

Animation, Design, Music: Luiz Stockler