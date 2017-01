Watch Vitaliy Shushko’s “X-Story” Posted on Thursday, January 5, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Vitaliy Shushko, a director/animator/artist from Saint Petersburg, Russia leapt onto the Stash radar in Jan. 2015 when he released the teaser for his first film called “X-Story.”

And while those initial 70-seconds looked promising, it did not prepare us for the scope of the finished piece – 13 and half spectacular minutes of inventive, polished cinematic fun.

Vitaliy Shushko — art, story, directing

Elena Volk — 2d/3d-animation, compositing

Pavel Mira — compositing, 3d-modeling, 3d-animation

Denis Pisarev — compositing, 3d-modeling

Timur Gibadulin — 3d-modeling

Viktor Gullichsen — music

Henri Keinala — music

DZA — additional music

Thomas Karagiannis — additional music

Juhana Vihervaara — sound design

Tomas Ihonen — sound design

Florian Calmer — additional sound design

Special Thanks

Vasili Zorin

Pavel Vasin

Nadya Mira

Ilya Shekiladze