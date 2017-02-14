Valentines Day Advice for Dick the Dog
French directors Mrzyk & Moriceau serve up solid advice for Dick the Dog on Valentines Day for the MTV Staying Alive Foundation with animation by Mathematic and music from Woody Guthrie thru Ogilvy & Mather Hong Kong.
The campaign is aimed at “the post-AIDS generation of teenagers, among whom HIV infections are still not decreasing, the campaign aims to show that safe sex is fun and that condoms are not a barrier to freedom.”
Reed Collins, CCO at Ogilvy Hong Kong: “Dick the Dog is a mischievous little mutt who gets extremely excited whenever he sees a hole. But before Dick can go exploring he must put on his little raincoat.
“The campaign will run in over 50 countries on satellite television and in digital media in a variety of time lengths and guises including some areas of the world where taboos around sex and safe sex are particularly sensitive.”
