Valentines Day Advice for Dick the Dog Posted on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment

French directors Mrzyk & Moriceau serve up solid advice for Dick the Dog on Valentines Day for the MTV Staying Alive Foundation with animation by Mathematic and music from Woody Guthrie thru Ogilvy & Mather Hong Kong.

The campaign is aimed at “the post-AIDS generation of teenagers, among whom HIV infections are still not decreasing, the campaign aims to show that safe sex is fun and that condoms are not a barrier to freedom.”

Reed Collins, CCO at Ogilvy Hong Kong: “Dick the Dog is a mischievous little mutt who gets extremely excited whenever he sees a hole. But before Dick can go exploring he must put on his little raincoat.

“The campaign will run in over 50 countries on satellite television and in digital media in a variety of time lengths and guises including some areas of the world where taboos around sex and safe sex are particularly sensitive.”

