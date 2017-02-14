Valentines Day Advice for Dick the Dog

Posted on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

French directors Mrzyk & Moriceau serve up solid advice for Dick the Dog on Valentines Day for the MTV Staying Alive Foundation with animation by Mathematic and music from Woody Guthrie thru Ogilvy & Mather Hong Kong.

The campaign is aimed at “the post-AIDS generation of teenagers, among whom HIV infections are still not decreasing, the campaign aims to show that safe sex is fun and that condoms are not a barrier to freedom.”

Reed Collins, CCO at Ogilvy Hong Kong: “Dick the Dog is a mischievous little mutt who gets extremely excited whenever he sees a hole. But before Dick can go exploring he must put on his little raincoat.

“The campaign will run in over 50 countries on satellite television and in digital media in a variety of time lengths and guises including some areas of the world where taboos around sex and safe sex are particularly sensitive.”

Mrzyk & Moriceau_MTV Staying alive | STASH MAGAZINE

Mrzyk & Moriceau_MTV Staying alive | STASH MAGAZINE

Mrzyk & Moriceau_MTV Staying alive | STASH MAGAZINE

Mrzyk & Moriceau_MTV Staying alive | STASH MAGAZINE

Mrzyk & Moriceau_MTV Staying alive | STASH MAGAZINE

Mrzyk & Moriceau_MTV Staying alive | STASH MAGAZINE

Mrzyk & Moriceau_MTV Staying alive | STASH MAGAZINE

Client: Viacom

Agency: Ogilvy & Mather Hong Kong
CCO: Reed Collins
CDs: Paul Suters, Sarah-Leith Izzard, Mike Pearson
Art Director: Sarah-Leith Izzard
Copywriter: Paul Suters
Producer: Lulu Wong

Production: Division
Directors: Mrzyk & Moriceau
Producer: Jules de Chateleux

Animation and Post Production: Mathematic.tv
VFX producer: Guillaume Marien
Animators:Leyla Kaddoura, Ruben Sellem, Faouzi Hammadi, Flore Montmory, Marina Roel, Mohamed Fadera, Mickaël Dupré
Compositing: Astrid Tessier
VFX line producers: Nadège Moreau, Raminta Poskute

Music supervision: Perfect Harmony
Music: Woody Guthrie “Riding In My Car”

Category: Advertising, Animation, Character Animation, Featured, PSA · Tags: , , , ,

Leave A Comment