Up Close and Personal with the Redeemer

Posted on Monday, February 27, 2017 

Animation director Roy Nieterau and the crew at 3D studio Colorbleed in Utrecht, The Netherlands, show off their skills for creating gravitas and atmosphere in this announcement trailer for Redeemer, an new action RPG from Gambitious.

Apart from a quick burst of action at the end, the clip foregoes pyrotechnics to concentrate instead on the demeanor and interior conflict of Vasily, a very buff monk packing a sledgehammer and a handgun, who just wants to be left alone.

Colorbleed: “For 20 years Vasily has tried to find peace and harmony amongst his fellow monks, but he is still too haunted by his murderous past to find either.

“Now, after all of these years, the corporation is finally closing-in on his location, and in doing so they have given him one last shot at redemption.

“The challenge was to create an intense film about a character that was in his own mind. Through our cinematic direction, editing and lighting we established a fierce look which draws the viewer into Vasily’s mind.”

Client: Gambitious Digital Entertainment

Animation
Colorbleed

Storyboard
Max van der Ree
Roy Nieterau

Modeling
Tom Hankins
Ebou Leigh
Vinny Portier
Tom Keijer

Look development
Tom Hankins
Vinny Portier
Tom Keijer

Rigging
Richard Maegaki
Max van der Ree

Groom and Cloth
Sander Bultman

Animation director
Roy Nieterau

Animation
Gurkan Yilmaz
Danny Vos
Robbin van den Broek

Lighting / Rendering / Compositing
Tom Hankins
Tashina van Zwam

Creative producer
Sven Stroomberg

