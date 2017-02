Three Goats, a Plane and the Meaning of the Mountain Posted on Thursday, February 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Compact and perfectly formed CG short created in four weeks by three fourth-year students at French 3D animation school MoPA (formerly Supinfocom Arles) around the theme of “Fear of heights.”

School: MoPA

Corentin Yvergniaux: Goats modeling, third goat’s fur grooming/shading

Juan Olarte: Mountain modeling/texturing, fur of the two first goats grooming/shading

Léo Brunel: Goats rigging/animation, fur simulation