Jaewoo Lee “Draw the Imagination” Posted on Sunday, January 8, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Join Korean graphic designer Jaewoo Lee as he gives us a glimpse into how and why he made “Draw the Imagination,” a branding exercise for his yet-to-be design studio created during his studies at Visual Design Art School in Seoul, South Korea.

Jaewoo Lee: “Each character in the project represents one of my personal characteristics and all of them are working toward creating a world full of joy and imagination. The process of making the world shows how my creativity works and I hope it delivers happiness and inspires many people.

“My very first inspiration for the film was the personal drawings I have been making for a few years. I used to work on projects that mainly focus on motion design and graphic design. From these drawings I thought I can expand, develop more

and create an illustration-based project that shows my personality and creativity.

The biggest challenge was to portray my personal characteristics through the various characters. Especially, I put quite an effort on the appearance and some detailed movement of the characters.

“And It was also challenging to create a strong narrative that makes the audience fully attentive; therefore, I intentionally made the sense of flow by using the characters as the leading objects.”

School: VDAS

Design/animation: Jaewoo Lee

Toolkit: After Effects, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, Photoshop, Cinema 4D