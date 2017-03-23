Mr Jukes “Angels / Your Love ft. BJ The Chicago Kid” Posted on Thursday, March 23, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Strange Beast director I Saw John First (aka London’s John Christian) packs 2D animation, live action, 3D and a fair dose of ruff rotoscoping into this cascade of visual chaos for the Mr Jukes track “Angels / Your Love.”

From the Strange Beast site: “As part of Jack Steadman of Bombay Bicycle Club’s surprise solo project, Mr Jukes, the track ‘Angels/Your Love’ featuring BJ The Chicago Kid delves into the underworld of jazz, funk and soul.

“This video captures the joy and exuberance of the collaboration between Jack and BJ, bursting in colours and fizzing with energetic transformations.”

Client:

Mr Jukes

Island Records

Production: Strange Beast

Director: I Saw John First