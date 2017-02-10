Oddfellows: PFF “Autonomy For Humans”
Oddfellows: “The robots are coming! And by robots we mean nimble, autonomous sidekicks able to carry all the things.
“We were invited by Piaggio Fast Forward to tell the story of their newest members of the family, Gita and Kilo. Using a clean graphic approach to tell the story of this everyday assistant, we had a blast crafting a not-too-distant look into a more productive future.”
Client: Piaggio Fast Forward
Directed by: Oddfellows
Creative Direction: Colin Trenter
Art Direction: Jordan Scott
Producer: Jen Szeto
Script: Liz Marks
Design: Yuki Yamada
Additional Design: Jay Quercia
Cel: Josh Parker, Stan Cameron, Khylin Woodrow, Kavan Magsoodi, Jay Quercia, Tyler Morgan
2d Animation: Jordan Scott, Tyler Morgan, Colin Trenter
3d Animation: Colin Trenter, Jonas Elsgaard
Music and SFX: BXFTYS