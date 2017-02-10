Oddfellows: PFF “Autonomy For Humans” Posted on Friday, February 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Oddfellows: “The robots are coming! And by robots we mean nimble, autonomous sidekicks able to carry all the things.

“We were invited by Piaggio Fast Forward to tell the story of their newest members of the family, Gita and Kilo. Using a clean graphic approach to tell the story of this everyday assistant, we had a blast crafting a not-too-distant look into a more productive future.”

Client: Piaggio Fast Forward

Directed by: Oddfellows

Creative Direction: Colin Trenter

Art Direction: Jordan Scott

Producer: Jen Szeto

Script: Liz Marks

Design: Yuki Yamada

Additional Design: Jay Quercia

Cel: Josh Parker, Stan Cameron, Khylin Woodrow, Kavan Magsoodi, Jay Quercia, Tyler Morgan

2d Animation: Jordan Scott, Tyler Morgan, Colin Trenter

3d Animation: Colin Trenter, Jonas Elsgaard

Music and SFX: BXFTYS