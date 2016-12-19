ONESIZE: American Horror Story “Anthology” Posted by Stephen Price on Monday, December 19, 2016 · Leave a Comment

The sixth season of FX Networks’ American Horror Story punches out of the hyper-crowded broadcast market with a startling intro sequence from Amsterdam 3D mavens ONESIZE.

Kasper Verweij, CD and partner at ONESIZE: “We have always been motivated by pushing the boundaries in visual communication and about uniting the experimental with the commercial. This film for American Horror Story takes our craft to a new level.

“One seamless camera move takes the viewer through the previous five seasons, ending on a question mark and the number six. The retracting camera move symbolizes retreat, running away from the action.”

FX NETWORKS

President of Marketing & Promotions: Stephanie Gibbons

EVP, On-Air Promotions: John Varvi

SVP, Design: Steve Viola

VP, On-Air Promotions: Carol Weiler

VP, Design: Amie Nguyen

Art Director, Design: Synderela Peng

Director of Production, Design: Dara Barton

ONESIZE

Post production: Onesize (anthology Intro)

Executive producer: Pepijn Padberg

Creative / director: Kasper Verweij

Design & Animation: Chris Coopmans, Harm van Zon, Jeff Beukema, Johannes Mattson, Eric Groeneveld, Jasper Hesseling

Editorial: mOcean

Music (mash-up): String & Tins