Ouchhh: New Absolut Bottle Ideas Posted on Wednesday, March 8, 2017

With HQ in Istanbul and offices in LA, Barcelona, Vienna, and Berlin, new media agency Ouchhh is gaining lots attention for work like this installation in Paris. Their newest clip is a crazed spec riff on the schizophrenic history of Absolut bottle interpretations.

From Ouchhh: “Thank you ManvsMachine for inspiring us!”

Direction/design/animation: Ouchhh

Sound Design: Audiofil

Non-commercial work using Absolut’s iconic bottle.

We had a lot of fun doing this.

