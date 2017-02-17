Smith & Foulkes Float “Balloon” for Sonnet Insurance Posted on Friday, February 17, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Always a happy morning when new work from Nexus directing legends (and all round decent blokes) Alan Smith and Adam Foulkes arrives – like this animated short designed to make you forget the drudgery of buying insurance.

Adam Foulkes: “This is a happy commercial that subverts the idea that an insurance company can’t be positive whilst also revealing the hidden dangers of everyday life. There are very few lyrics to the soundtrack so the visuals really had to carry the story in order to ensure the viewer could identify with our floating hero.”

Alan Smith: “Despite the viewer knowing that it is just a blissfully unaware balloon, there is something in its smiling face that makes you root for it and really ask what is the best that could happen!? We love taking small and inconspicuous concepts and expanding them into epic tales.”

The spot was animated at Nexus Studios in London thru agency Johannes Leonardo for Sonnet, an online insurance seller based in Toronto, and will be seen online and on air in Canada.

Agency: Johannes Leonardo

Co-Founders and Chief Creative Officers: Jan Jacobs and Leo Premutico

Creative Director: Mike Blanch

Creative Team: Jeph Burton and Hunter Hampton

Head of Production: Dana May

EP: Anthony Migliaccio

Snr Producer: Gem Conway, Verity Bullard

Production Company: Nexus

Director: Smith & Foulkes

Executive Producer: Tracey Cooper

Production Manager: Maïwenn Le Borgne

Art Director: Callum Strachan

Design Assistant: Qian Shi

Project Lead & TD: Michal Firkowski

Storyboard: Russell Hossain

Lead Animator: Dominic Griffiths

Animator: Stuart Doig

Rigging: Gaetan Borde, Ludovic Habas

Modeling: Jérôme Ferra

Modeling, Lighting & Rendering: Andy Spence

Texturing, Lighting & Rendering: Dorianne Fibleuil

Lighting & Rendering: Geraldine Gaston

Matte-Painting: Joe Dennis, Tom Clohosy Cole

Lead Compositing & Grade: Ken Hau

Compositing: Bence Varga, Abel Kohen, Victoria Patout

Sound Design: Factory

Toolkit: 3ds Max and Adobe After Effect