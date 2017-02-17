Smith & Foulkes Float “Balloon” for Sonnet Insurance
Always a happy morning when new work from Nexus directing legends (and all round decent blokes) Alan Smith and Adam Foulkes arrives – like this animated short designed to make you forget the drudgery of buying insurance.
Adam Foulkes: “This is a happy commercial that subverts the idea that an insurance company can’t be positive whilst also revealing the hidden dangers of everyday life. There are very few lyrics to the soundtrack so the visuals really had to carry the story in order to ensure the viewer could identify with our floating hero.”
Alan Smith: “Despite the viewer knowing that it is just a blissfully unaware balloon, there is something in its smiling face that makes you root for it and really ask what is the best that could happen!? We love taking small and inconspicuous concepts and expanding them into epic tales.”
The spot was animated at Nexus Studios in London thru agency Johannes Leonardo for Sonnet, an online insurance seller based in Toronto, and will be seen online and on air in Canada.
Production: Nexus
Directors: Smith & Foulkes
