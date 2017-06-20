Witness the Enlightenment of Cosmic Panda Posted on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Here’s a cute and trippy 3D confection to perk up your Tuesday morning: meet the carefree and stylish Cosmic Panda created by Jaime Álvarez Sobreviela (aka Mr Kat) with animation by São Paulo studio Le Cube.

Jaime Álvarez Sobreviela: “Le Cube and I met in Cutout Fest Mexico where we were invited to speak. Turns out we got along very well, they liked the Mr. Kat & Friends brand and the latest Mr. Kat collaboration was born.”

Sobreviela, who is repped by Nexus Studios in London, premiered the film during his presentation at Offf Barcelona.

Production and Animation: Le Cube

Starring an original character created by: Mr. Kat & Friends, represented by Nexus Studios

Direction: Ralph Karam and Jaime Álvarez Sobreviela (Mr Kat & Friends)

Executive Production: Gustavo Karam and Juan Manuel Freire

Production: Antonela Castro

Animation Direction: Claudio Iriarte

3D Backgrounds: Jaime Álvarez Sobreviela (Mr. Kat & Friends)

Illustrations: Martin Vinograd

2D Animation: Dante Zaballa, Sergio Kechu, and Martin Lara

2D Animation Assistants: Matheus Muñiz and Katherine Pryor

3D Animation: Chris Rey Willis

Composition: Ralph Karam